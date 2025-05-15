Lake Hopatcong Block Party will be Saturday

The 12th annual Lake Hopatcong Block Party will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 17 at Hopatcong State Park in Landing.

Presented by the Lake Hopatcong Foundation, the rain-or-shine event offers a Main Street-style experience with a lakeside twist.

“There’s no better way to kick off the summer season than with the Lake Hopatcong Block Party,” said Kyle Richter, executive director of the Lake Hopatcong Foundation. “It’s the perfect mix of lake vibes, good food and a whole lot of community spirit. You don’t want to miss it!”

The event will showcase more than 200 businesses, nonprofits, community groups, crafters and food vendors along with entertainment, raffles and giveaways.

The food options range from lobster rolls and smoky barbecue to made-to-order pizzas.

There will be complimentary boat rides aboard Lake Hopatcong Cruises’ Miss Lotta, with additional rides offered by Bridge Marina.

Also planned are an exotic animal show by Eyes of the Wild, a performance by students at the An Clar School of Irish Dance, dog drills from Puppy-Wuppy Dog Training and a fishing demo courtesy of the Knee Deep Club.

There will be a dedicated activity area for children, a scavenger hunt and oversized games.

“With a diverse lineup of activities, entertainment and vendors, the Block Party offers something for everyone,” said Caitlin Doran, development director of the Lake Hopatcong Foundation. “Whether you’re a boater, foodie, animal lover or just looking for a fun, family-friendly day, this event has it all.”

Admission is free. Parking at Hopatcong State Park will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for a $10 cash donation.

Free parking with shuttle service will be available at various locations, including the Landing Park Recreation Complex, 12 Orben Drive complex, Landing shopping center, Hopatcong Senior Center and Wayne L. Threlkeld Hilltop Sports Complex.

For guests bringing dogs, a designated “barking lot” will be available at Full Life Christian Fellowship Church, which is within walking distance of the park. Dogs are not permitted on the shuttles.

“Taking the lead on this year’s Block Party has been an honor,” said Kari Constantine, the foundation’s events coordinator. “I’m excited to continue the tradition while bringing a few fresh ideas to the table.

“This isn’t just a beautiful place - it’s a vibrant community, and the Block Party reflects the pride, energy and spirit of Lake Hopatcong.”

For information about the Lake Hopatcong Block Party, including a parking and shuttle map, go online to lakehopatcongfoundation.org/blockparty