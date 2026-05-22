Benny’s Bodega golf outing raises nearly $18,000 for local families

Benny’s Bodega raised $17,800 during its third annual golf outing at Farmstead Golf & Country Club, supporting the organization’s mission of helping local families struggling to afford basic necessities.

Although the day began with drizzle, the weather cleared into cloudy skies and mild temperatures as more than 100 golfers participated in the outing. More than 120 guests later attended an evening dinner celebration featuring raffles, awards and community recognition.

Benny’s Bodega operates differently from a traditional food pantry by offering families the opportunity to “shop” free of charge in a store-like setting designed to provide dignity and choice. The organization focuses on assisting the A.L.I.C.E. population — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed — as well as seniors and veterans.

Heather Davey said the event reflected the strong support the organization receives from the community.

“Today registration started in the rain and all we could do was laugh,” Davey said. “The weather may not cooperate but our supporters always do.”

Davey thanked golfers, donors, sponsors and volunteers for helping make the fundraiser successful.

The organization said the outing’s success would not have been possible without the continued support of community members who rally behind Benny’s Bodega’s mission of “people helping people.”