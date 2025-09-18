Blood drive Saturday at Sparta church

New Jersey Blood Services (NJBS) is hosting a blood drive from 7:45 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 at Saint Kateri Church, 427 Stanhope Road.

The blood drive is in honor of Blakely Boyle, a 4-year-old girl battling T-Cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, a type of cancer that affects the immature white blood cells called T lymphocytes.

Children battling cancer depend on blood transfusions as part of their treatment. One blood donation has the ability to save up to three lives.

To make an appointment, call 1-800-933-2566 or go online to donate.nybc.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/325423