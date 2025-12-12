Church announces Christmas Eve service

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will hold its Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 24.

The church’s regular worship service is held Sundays at 9 a.m. There will be no Sunday school on Dec. 28. Services are also streamed live on the church’s YouTube channel.

Shepherd of the Hills is a congregation of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America. The church’s mission is to welcome people to faith in Jesus Christ, equip them to live out that faith and send them into the world in service. The congregation draws members from Sussex and Morris counties and describes itself as a center of Christian discipleship for individuals and families.