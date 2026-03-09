x
Church offers classroom and event space for community groups

| 09 Mar 2026 | 12:40

    Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church is offering classroom and event space for daycare providers, homeschool groups and community organizations.

    The church, located at 246 Woodport Road between Route 15 and the Sparta Theatre Center, has self-contained classrooms with private restrooms available for daily, weekly or long-term use.

    Church officials said the space may also be used for small clubs, birthday parties, baby or bridal showers, Eagle Scout and Gold Award ceremonies, music rehearsals, recitals and concerts.

    Available amenities include a fenced-in play yard, dedicated drop-off lane, handicap parking, wheelchair ramp, commercial kitchen, updated restrooms and a variety of tables and chairs for events.

    The church said it offers competitive rental rates and a welcoming environment for community and nonprofit partners.

    For more information, call the church office at 973-729-7010 or email office@sothnj.org. Information is also available at www.sothnj.org/use-our-space or on the church’s Facebook page.