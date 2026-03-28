Church to host annual fish and chips dinner

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will welcome community members to its annual Fish and Chips Dinner on Sunday, April 19, with proceeds supporting the church’s outreach ministry.

The event will take place at the church, 246 Woodport Road in Sparta, between Route 15 and the theater center. Takeout service will run from 5 to 5:30 p.m., while dine-in service will be offered from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Doors open for dine-in guests at 5:15 p.m., with the last meal served at 6:30 p.m.

Meals will be prepared by Tastefully British and include a choice of New England cod fish and chips or chicken fingers and chips, along with coleslaw, dessert and a drink.

Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 at the door, with a limited number available the day of the event. Organizers said soda and water will be provided, and guests may bring their own beverages. A 50/50 raffle also will be available for dine-in attendees.

Pastor Jack said the event reflects the church’s mission of community outreach and fellowship.

“Jesus sends us out to bring grace and love to others,” he said. “We have been blessed with a facility that allows us to host non-profit groups as we all work to care for our brothers and sisters.”

Church leaders said the congregation regularly hosts seasonal activities and community gatherings for Sparta and neighboring towns.