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Civil War Round Table to examine medical staff of 27th NJ Volunteers

Newton. The Col. Ryerson Civil War Round Table will feature historian and reenactor Jason Dilts discussing Civil War medicine and the medical staff of the 27th New Jersey Volunteers on Oct. 20.

New Jersey /
| 05 Oct 2026 | 03:47

    The Col. Ryerson Civil War Round Table will hold its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Sussex County Community College Student Center Theater in the D Building on College Hill Road in Newton.

    Admission is free, and donations are appreciated. A book raffle will follow the presentation.

    Jason Dilts will present “The Medical Staff of the 27th NJ Volunteers: A Study of a Regimental Medical Unit.”

    Dilts, a reenactor and living historian, presents programs on lesser-known aspects of Civil War medicine. He is a retired EMT with more than 20 years of field experience and serves as a captain with the Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department in Warren County.

    For more information, visit the Col. Ryerson Civil War Round Table website at www.ryersoncwrt.org or contact Jim Rawson.