Cornament will be Aug. 24

The fifth annual Cornament, benefiting the Sparta Education Foundation, will be Sunday, Aug. 24 at Station Park, 100 Station Road, Sparta.

Check-in is from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and play begins at 10 a.m.

Preregistration is required. The cost is $70 for a team of two.

Go online to e.givesmart.com/events/Jh0/

Players age 14 and older are welcome. To be eligible for the cash prize, at least one team member must be 18 or older.

Boards and bags will be provided. Outside bags are not permitted.

A food truck will be available.