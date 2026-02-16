Dance fundraiser at Andre’s Lakeside to benefit Katie’s House

A March 22 dinner and dance fundraiser at Andre’s Lakeside Dining will support Katie’s House, Inc., and its plan to expand services for people with developmental disabilities.

An evening of dining and dance will raise money for Katie’s House, Inc. during a March 22 fundraiser scheduled from 5 to 9 p.m. at Andre’s Lakeside Dining, with attendance limited to 50 guests.

The event will feature hors d’oeuvres, dinner and a cash bar, along with an interactive dance program led by instructors from Fred Astaire Dance Studio Lafayette. Studio owners Dmitry Nikishkin and Olena Shvets-Nikishkin will present demonstrations and mini lessons designed for beginners and experienced dancers.

Music will be provided by DJ Gregg Hollmann of Ambient DJ Service.

Proceeds will support the nonprofit’s “A House for Lauren in 2026” project, which aims to fund a new home and expand services for Sussex County residents with developmental disabilities.

“This event is about more than dinner and dancing — although that sure is the FUN part!,” said Tracey deWaal, co-owner of Andre’s Lakeside Dining. “It’s about bringing people together for an incredible night while helping build something lasting and life-changing.”

Tickets are $175. Reservations are available at the restaurant’s website.