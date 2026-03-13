Easter egg hunt planned at Shepherd of the Hills in Sparta

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will host a free Easter egg hunt for children and families March 29 from 2 to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

The event is open to children from walking age through 10 years old and will feature egg hunts at 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. Each hunt will include two age groups: children up to age 4 and children ages 5 to 10.

Organizers encourage families to bring baskets and cameras. A special guest is expected to be available for photos.

Although admission is free, pre-packaged food and financial donations will be accepted to support future local social initiatives.

The church is part of Evangelical Lutheran Church in America and serves families primarily from Sussex and Morris counties.

More information is available by contacting the church office at (973) 729-7010 or by email at office@sothnj.org.