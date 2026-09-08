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Fairgrounds hosts Asian festival

Augusta. A Dream Asia festival was held on Monday at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

Sussex County /
| 08 Sep 2026 | 10:46
    <b>Esther and Joe Chandra of Parsippany pose for a photo.</b>
    Esther and Joe Chandra of Parsippany pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Wushu Kung Fu Fitness is represented.</b>
    Wushu Kung Fu Fitness is represented. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Stacy Kenefick of Newton poses for a photo.</b>
    Stacy Kenefick of Newton poses for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)