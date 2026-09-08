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Fairgrounds hosts Asian festival
Augusta. A Dream Asia festival was held on Monday at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.
maria kovic
Sussex County
/
| 08 Sep 2026 | 10:46
Esther and Joe Chandra of Parsippany pose for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Wushu Kung Fu Fitness is represented.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Stacy Kenefick of Newton poses for a photo.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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