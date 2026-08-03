Flora Foundation launches to expand access to mental health care

The Flora Foundation officially launched Aug. 2 with a community celebration focused on expanding access to mental health care for children, adults with developmental disabilities and families in need.

The Launch Party brought together community members, supporters, local leaders and advocates to celebrate the nonprofit’s mission. Founder Joanna Flora and Clinical Training Director Colleen Garrone highlighted the organization’s work and future goals during the event.

According to the foundation, the idea for the organization began during a family conversation in December 2025 and has since grown into a nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals overcome financial barriers to receiving therapeutic services.

Foundation officials said the organization has been serving children and adults with developmental disabilities since January 2026 and plans to expand those efforts through fundraising and community partnerships.

”It brings tears to my eyes to know we are truly making a difference,” founder Joanna Flora said. “What began as an informal conversation in December 2025 has grown into something far greater than we ever imagined. We are changing lives one step at a time, and this is only the beginning.”

The foundation is seeking sponsors, donors and community partners to support its mission of increasing access to mental health services. Information is available at the organization’s website.