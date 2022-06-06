Free educational brunch series for residents 55 and older

The Center for Prevention and Counseling invites Sussex County adults who are 55 and older to attend a seven-week “Wellness Initiative for Senior Education” (W.I.S.E.) social series. The series will be held at the Andover Diner, 193 Main St., Andover, New Jersey, every Tuesday beginning June 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. through August 2. The program is free, educational, fun, and encourages celebrating the aging process.

Weekly topics will include safe use of medications, communicating with your healthcare provider, making healthy lifestyle choices, and alternate approaches to pain management. W.I.S.E. also provides participants with an opportunity to socialize with others and connect with services available in their community. Each session includes a meal. Participants who attend five out of seven W.I.S.E. sessions will receive a gift card.

Limited participation is available, and registration is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Only those who have not previously participated in W.I.S.E. program events are eligible to attend. The New Jersey Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services provides funding for this program.

To sign up or for more information, contact Meg at 908-747-1179 or email meg@centerforprevention.org.