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Fundraiser benefits Katie’s House

Sparta. A Designed to Move You fundraiser was held at Andre’s Restaurant in Sparta on March 22.

Sparta /
| 23 Mar 2026 | 01:04
    Award-winning dance instructors Olena Shvets Nikishkin and Dmitry Nikishkin dance.
    Award-winning dance instructors Olena Shvets Nikishkin and Dmitry Nikishkin dance. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Andre and Tracy Dewaal, vice president of the board of Katie's House, Inc., pose for a photo.
    Andre and Tracy Dewaal, vice president of the board of Katie's House, Inc., pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)