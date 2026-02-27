German Christmas Market to distribute record donations to county nonprofits

The German Christmas Market of New Jersey will host its annual Giveback event Sunday, March 15, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Conservatory at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, where organizers will distribute approximately $177,000 in donations to 64 Sussex County charities and nonprofit organizations.

Both the total donation amount and the number of recipients represent records for the Market Foundation. Between 75 and 100 representatives from recipient organizations are expected to attend the event.

The donations represent proceeds, minus expenses, from the German Christmas Market held Dec. 5–7, which drew an estimated 30,000 to 35,000 visitors.