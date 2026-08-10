Green Pond lifeguards win 2026 North Jersey rescue competition

Lifeguards from three North Jersey lakes put their water rescue skills to the test at the 2026 North Jersey Lifeguard Competition at Lake Mohawk’s Beach 6.

Teams from Lake Mohawk, Pleasant Valley and Green Pond competed in five events designed to test swimming, rescue and emergency response skills.

Lake Mohawk Country Club fielded two teams — one of senior and veteran guards and another made up of first-year rookies.

The competition began after the national anthem with the 500-yard open-water swim. Lake Mohawk’s Owen Englehardt won the men’s event, followed by Green Pond’s Kristian Kipp and Robert Pollock. In the women’s race, Lake Mohawk’s Maureen Gaines and Molly Englehardt finished first and second, followed by Green Pond’s Meghan Pollock.

Lake Mohawk’s senior team won the rescue tube relay, followed by Green Pond and Lake Mohawk’s rookie team. Pleasant Valley finished fourth.

Green Pond won the paddleboard relay in the closest race of the night, edging Lake Mohawk’s rookie team. Pleasant Valley finished third and Lake Mohawk’s senior team fourth.

The rescue kayak event was changed to a ring buoy relay because officials determined there was not enough safe space for all of the kayaks. Green Pond won the event, followed by Lake Mohawk’s rookies, Lake Mohawk’s seniors and Pleasant Valley.

The final team scenario involved an underwater search and rescue, followed by a backboard extraction and emergency medical treatment. Judges substituted an infant mannequin for the adult mannequin typically used in the event, requiring teams to adjust their treatment procedures.

All four teams scored 19 of 20 points in the final event.

After the scores were totaled, Green Pond finished first with 91 points. Lake Mohawk’s senior team was second with 87 points, followed by Lake Mohawk’s rookie team with 66 and Pleasant Valley with 43.

Following the competition, American Red Cross Regional Aquatic Representative Cait Waxler presented teams with first-responder bags, AED trainers and reusable water cups.

Organizers thanked the judges, sponsors and volunteers who helped stage the competition, including Waxler and Al Talifaro, a former president of the New Jersey Pool Managers Association and a member of the New Jersey Swim Safety Alliance.

AquaMentor donated a rescue tube to the winning team, while Danforth’s, Lake Mohawk Marina, Lake Mohawk Country Club, R.D. Carlson & Associates and the New Jersey Swim Safety Alliance helped support the event. The New Jersey Coalition of Lake Associations assisted with promotion, and the New Jersey Aquatic Safety Coalition helped run the competition.

Lake Mohawk Marine Safety Services and lifeguards assisted with setup, safety and cleanup, while Beach 6 members accommodated the competition after the venue was changed two days before the event.

Organizers said the competition reflects the lifeguards’ motto: “We Train to Save Lives.”