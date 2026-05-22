Hearts and Hooves 4-H Club brings baby goats to Bristol Glen residents

Members of the Hearts and Hooves Goat 4-H Club visited Bristol Glen on May 9, bringing baby goats to spend time with residents at the senior living community.

During the visit, club members helped residents pet, hold and interact with the young goats. Organizers said residents found the experience calming, comforting and uplifting.

The visit marked the third consecutive year the club has brought goats to Bristol Glen as part of an ongoing tradition of community service and intergenerational connection.

Club members attending the visit included Alana Dembowski; Gianna, Liam and Luke Gramazio; Ava Lambrinides; Aiden, Ethan and Madison MacIntosh; Rowan Morrow; Ross Rivera; Natalie Rockwell; Evie Roller; and Hawkon and Tristan Swisshelm.

The Hearts and Hooves Goat 4-H Club said it aims to share the joy of agriculture and animal interaction while helping young members build leadership, compassion and community service skills through 4-H programs.