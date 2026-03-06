Helen Morgan students sweep top spots at spelling bee

The Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta hosted its 30th annual fifth-grade spelling bee Feb. 28 at Mohawk Avenue School.

Nineteen students competed in this year’s event, which lasted nearly two hours and went 21 rounds before a champion was determined. The winning word was “advertise.”

First place was awarded to Lucas Jaffe, followed by Rohan Sharma in second place and Matthew Herasme in third. All three students represent Helen Morgan School.

The club has sponsored the annual spelling bee for three decades as part of its commitment to education and community engagement. The event brings together students, families, volunteers and local supporters to celebrate academic achievement and build confidence in young learners.

Club members also thanked the judges, pronouncer, volunteers and local sponsors who helped organize and support the event.