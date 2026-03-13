Hilltop students launch America 250 celebration with art and poetry

Hilltop Country Day School recently opened its celebration of the upcoming 250th anniversary of the signing of the United States Declaration of Independence with Pen & Brush: Art of Independence, a student art and poetry event.

Students created nearly 100 original mixed-media artworks and poems reflecting on the meaning of independence.

The event drew community members and highlighted the school’s focus on student voice, creativity and thoughtful engagement with civic values.

School officials said the program was designed to encourage students to explore the ideals that continue to shape the nation.