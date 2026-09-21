History, craft groups gather for day of exhibits, talks and cemetery tour

A gathering of history and crafts organizations participated in a day highlighted by talks, cemetery tours, and entertainment provided by the Long Hill String Band.

Historical societies from Byram, Ogdensburg, Stillwater, Walpack, Sussex-Wantage, and Sussex County Historical Societies provided representatives and materials with information about their organizations.

Historical reenactors and history organizations included the Children of the American Revolution, National Society Daughters of the Union 1861-1865, Historic Preservation Alternatives, and the 27th Volunteer Infantry Encampment. These organizations displayed historical artifacts.

Crafters included Lost Art Laces, Boxwood Forge Blacksmith, Chair Caner Richard Jones, and Interactive Historical Toys and Games

Other participating organizations included Planet Network, the Sussex County Library Genealogy Department, Jeff Kaplan Reptiles, Wreaths Across America, the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council, and the Family Search Center.

The cemetery tour of the old Newton Burial Ground dates to 1762. The costumed interpreters focused on colonial war veterans and patriots.