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Hundreds turn out for ‘No Kings’ rally

Newton. About 500-600 people turned out to protest the policies of Donald Trump in Newton Green on Saturday.

Newton Green /
| 30 Mar 2026 | 11:53
    About 500-600 people turned out to protest the policies of President Donald Trump at a No Kings Rally at the Newton Green on Saturday.
    About 500-600 people turned out to protest the policies of President Donald Trump at a "No Kings Rally" at the Newton Green on Saturday. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Jim and Kelly Bolton of Sussex attended the rally.
    Jim and Kelly Bolton of Sussex attended the rally. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)