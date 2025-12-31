x
Inganamort honors marching band

Sparta. Assemblyman Mike Inganamort presented the Sparta High School Marching Band with a Joint Legislative Resolution in recognition of their winning the 2025 U.S. Bands Group IIIA State Championship.

Sparta Township High School /
| 31 Dec 2025 | 04:16
