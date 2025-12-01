Sylvester sworn in as Sparta celebrates marching band’s historic championship

A standing-room-only crowd packed the municipal building Nov. 25 as the Township Council celebrated two major community milestones: the swearing-in of newly elected Councilman Michael Sylvester and the Sparta Marching Band’s first-ever state championship.

The evening began as Assemblyman Mike Inganamort stepped forward to administer the oath of office to Michael Sylvester, Sparta’s newly elected councilman.

Audience members noted the emotion and excitement on display, as the Sylvester family embraced following the official oath. Several former councilmen were also in attendance; many stood to publicly congratulate Sylvester and offer him their best wishes as he begins his term serving Sparta.

Sylvester thanked the community.

The council also recognized the Sparta Marching Band, recently winning the 2025 US Bands Group 3A New Jersey State championship. Their victory marks the first state title in program history.

Several students were present to accept formal congratulations. Council members praised the group’s dedication, discipline, and teamwork—qualities that were showcased throughout their winning season.

This year’s performances carried deep emotional significance, as the season was dedicated to the memory of Lori Tomlin, the longtime color guard instructor. Tomlin’s influence on the program was profound, and her legacy continues to inspire both students and staff.

It was noted that the championship victory felt like a meaningful tribute to her years of service and passion for the program.