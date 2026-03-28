Intuitive painting helps Hilltop Country Day School seventh graders build creative confidence

Seventh-grade students at Hilltop Country Day School recently took part in an intuitive painting session designed to help them approach art through calm, focus and self-expression rather than technical rules.

The exercise was led by artist and educator Elena Zelenina, who introduced students Anthony, Solomon, Lucas, Aharon and Charlie to a painting method that emphasizes instinct and confidence.

Unlike traditional classroom instruction centered on technique and final results, intuitive painting encourages students to trust their own responses and work without self-judgment.

To support concentration, students who found classroom noise distracting were offered headphones, allowing them to create a more personal space for focus while painting.

“The practice is about removing the inner critic and giving each student permission to paint freely,” Zelenina said. “When you silence the noise inside and out, something opens up.”

School officials said the approach aims to help students feel more comfortable expressing themselves creatively while developing confidence in their own artistic choices.

During the session, the students worked quietly, each focused on individual expression rather than meeting a specific assignment outcome.