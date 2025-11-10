Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta to host Big Money Bingo

The Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta will hold its fifth annual Big Money Bingo on Friday, Nov. 21, at the Lake Mohawk Country Club. The event features cash prizes, including a $1,000 grand prize, with $3,000 in total prizes across eight games.

Proceeds will benefit DASI (Domestic Abuse & Sexual Assault Intervention Services), a Sussex County nonprofit supporting survivors of domestic and sexual violence. Tickets cost $70 and include a buffet and one bingo board per game. Additional boards and raffle tickets will be available at the event.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for local businesses. Tickets and information can be found at jwcsparta.org or by emailing jwcsparta@gmail.com.