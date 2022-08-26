Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta to host first community flea market

The Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta (JWCS) recently announced the details of its first annual Community Flea Market, slated for Saturday, September 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Mohawk Avenue School parking lot (18 Mohawk Ave, Sparta). The local community will have an opportunity to sell their new and gently used items at the flea market. Anyone interested in participating can purchase a vendor space for $25 at jwcsparta.org.

Additionally, Habitat for Humanity ReStore will be on site accepting donations of new and gently used furniture, appliances, housewares and building materials. A full list of accepted items can be found online at morrisrestore.org/donate.

Proceeds from the sale of vendor spots and refreshments will benefit JWCS, a non-profit civic organization for women “committed to promoting volunteerism, improving our community and fostering new friendships.” Each year the JWCS raises and distributes thousands of dollars to local and national non-profit organizations. To learn more about membership, go to jwcsparta.org, find them on Facebook or email jwcsparta@gmail.com.

Morris Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a home improvement outlet featuring new and second-hand merchandise at reduced prices. Sales of donated items benefit Morris Habitat for Humanity and allow them to partner with local families to build, rehabilitate and repair safe and affordable communities. Find out more by visiting morrisrestore.org.