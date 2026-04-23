Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice names Lee Ellison executive director

Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice has named Lee Ellison as its new executive director, effective immediately, the organization announced.

Ellison brings more than 30 years of leadership experience, including nearly a decade with the hospice organization. She most recently served as director of marketing and media/business development, where officials said she played a key role in expanding programs, strengthening community partnerships and increasing donor engagement.

The appointment was announced by the Karen Ann Quinlan Memorial Foundation Board of Trustees, which cited Ellison’s experience and commitment to the organization’s mission.

“Lee Ellison embodies the mission, values and vision of Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice,” the board said in a statement. “Her deep institutional knowledge and proven leadership make her exceptionally well prepared to lead the organization into its next chapter.”

During her tenure, Ellison has helped lead initiatives that expanded outreach efforts and enhanced hospice and palliative care services across the region, according to the organization.

“I am honored to serve as executive director,” Ellison said. “I am deeply committed to ensuring that every patient and family we serve continues to receive compassionate, dignified and exceptional care.”