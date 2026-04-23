Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice names Lee Ellison executive director

Recent graduates of the International Doula Life Movement (IDLM) certification program hold certificates at a recent graduation ceremony at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon. From left are Lisa O’Hara, president of Friends of Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice; Mary Ellen Quinlan, chairwoman of the Karen Ann Quinlan Memorial Foundation; Barbara Steen, an end-of-life doula (EOLD); Anna Adams, founder of IDLM; EOLDs Dawn Harris, Debra Walck, Carol Cummins, Brian Cummins, Kim Germain, Dawn Bump, Barbara Palumbo and Lee Ellison; and Pamela Carter, executive director of IDLM. (Photo provided)