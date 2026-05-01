Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice receives donation

Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice received a donation from Bucks County Horse Park Inc. and The Blues Farm Foundation, proceeds from the Seahorse Blues and Rock Fest held at Bucks County Horse Park.

The community festival featured live music on two stages, swing dancing, food trucks, raffles, craft vendors and children’s activities. Proceeds benefited Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, the Finesville Food Pantry and the Phillipsburg Free Public Library.

Gene Stickle of The Blues Farm Foundation said the decision to support the hospice was personal, noting that a close friend had previously received care from the organization.

Bucks County Horse Park Inc. has operated for nearly four decades, offering equestrian activities and preserving open space. The Blues Farm Foundation, based in Phillipsburg, plans additional live music events and operates a recording studio for artists.

Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice officials thanked the community for its continued support, saying donations help sustain hospice care for patients and families across the region.