Knights of Columbus collects for local food banks

Within a four-hour period on Saturday, the Knights of Columbus Council 588 of Sussex County collected more than 1,200 pounds of food and supplies for local community food banks, exceeding last year’s total by more than 100 pounds.

Council 588 is a Catholic fraternal organization supporting the parishes of Our Lady of the Lake in Sparta, Immaculate Conception in Franklin and St. Thomas of Aquin in Ogdensburg.

Organizers thanked community members for their donations of food and monetary contributions that helped support the annual collection effort.