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Lake Mohawk Country Club honors educators

Sparta. Lake Mohawk Country Club honored educators who celebrated 25 years in the profession on May 20.

Lake Mohawk Country Club /
| 22 May 2026 | 02:54
    Michelle Newsome of Hardyston won a 25-year award.
    Michelle Newsome of Hardyston won a 25-year award. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)