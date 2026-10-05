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Lake Mohawk dog show raises funds for local animal rescues

Sparta. The third annual Lake Mohawk Country Club Dog Show and Parade drew 40 dogs Sunday and raised money for Father John’s Animal House and One Step Closer Animal Rescue.

Sparta /
| 05 Oct 2026 | 02:30
    Vivienne McMichael poses with her dog, Hugo.
    Vivienne McMichael poses with her dog, Hugo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Renee McDonnell holds Pam, a dog available for adoption from One Step Closer Animal Rescue.
    Renee McDonnell holds Pam, a dog available for adoption from One Step Closer Animal Rescue. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Charlote Krumpfer poses with Nala, who won an award for herding.
    Charlote Krumpfer poses with Nala, who won an award for herding. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Debbie Kowalchuk holds Allie, a dog available for adoption from One Step Closer Animal Rescue.
    Debbie Kowalchuk holds Allie, a dog available for adoption from One Step Closer Animal Rescue. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Joe Aldrich poses with his dog, Bear.
    Joe Aldrich poses with his dog, Bear. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Liz, Alex and Summit Zappile of Sparta pose for a photo.
    Liz, Alex and Summit Zappile of Sparta pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)

Lake Mohawk Country Club held its third annual Dog Show and Parade on Sunday, Oct. 4, drawing 40 dogs and raising funds for Father John’s Animal House and One Step Closer Animal Rescue, or OSCAR.

Hosted by Yosh Hadley, the event began with a St. Francis of Assisi Blessing of the Animals led by the Rev. Randy Parks.

The event also featured balloon art and magic by Baby Maurice for children.

Best in Group awards were presented in nine categories. The Lyden family won Best in Show with Toby Fox Lyden, a 3-month-old Samoyed. The Caruso family’s miniature dachshund, Charlie Reese Caruso, was named runner-up.

All proceeds from the event benefited the two local animal rescue organizations.