Lake Mohawk dog show raises funds for local animal rescues

Lake Mohawk Country Club held its third annual Dog Show and Parade on Sunday, Oct. 4, drawing 40 dogs and raising funds for Father John’s Animal House and One Step Closer Animal Rescue, or OSCAR.

Hosted by Yosh Hadley, the event began with a St. Francis of Assisi Blessing of the Animals led by the Rev. Randy Parks.

The event also featured balloon art and magic by Baby Maurice for children.

Best in Group awards were presented in nine categories. The Lyden family won Best in Show with Toby Fox Lyden, a 3-month-old Samoyed. The Caruso family’s miniature dachshund, Charlie Reese Caruso, was named runner-up.

All proceeds from the event benefited the two local animal rescue organizations.