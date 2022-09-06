Lake Mohawk Women’s Golf Association hosts games-themed golf event

The theme for the member-guest golf event held by the Lake Mohawk Women’s Golf Association was all about “Fun and Games,” on August 24. Lori Healy and Carol Gordon, chairs for the event, created a whimsical day. Golfers and their guests were greeted by bubbles in the air as they drove up.

Golf carts were decorated with the theme in mind. Some of the creative design themes included Candyland, Let’s Make a Deal and Games of Chance. Players also got into the fun with their themed golf attire.

After a hearty breakfast, a shotgun start set the duffers off to a scramble game with lots of ruses along the way. Favors in the carts provided each participant with a cooling towel and glove.

Eighteen holes later, golfers were treated to a lunch of Asian stir fry, sautéed seafood, pasta and salad. The piece de resistance was a martini glass filled with pudding and a brownie decorated to look like dice sitting on top. Cookies made to resemble monkeys hung from the rim of the glass.

A variety of contests were held for course performance as well as creativity. A list of winners for each contest can be found below.

Some of the golf event’s prizes included jumbo games of Connect Four, dominoes, dice and Jenga. Following lunch, more games and awards, Healy led the members and their guests in a game of Trivial Pursuit.

Contest winners

Best Decorated Cart: Valerie Horan, Betsy Murphy and guests for their Candyland motif

Best Costumes: Kathy Wild and her team, Bingo was their theme

Closest to the Pin: Suzanne Sullivan and Guest Kristen Salvatore

Closest to Line: Sandy Rose

Longest Drive: member Melanie Ryder and Guest Cindy Leppert

Net Division, 1st: Denise Surdoval, Jane Depiero, Lauren Gould, Jane Gould (-19)

Net Division, 2nd: Chris Ely, Trish Gondelman, Melva Cummings, Claire Briegel (-16)

Net Division, 3rd: Cathy Wild, Alane Lakritz, Kristine Wright, Sandy Rose (-15)

Callaway Division, 1st: Joan Donohue, Patricia Kinney, Janet Gusman, Sheila Ventricelli (+10)

Callaway Division, 2nd: Carol Gordon, Andrea Linsky, Sheila Stewart, Suzanne Sullivan (+10)

Callaway Division, 3rd: Stacey Roman, Mary McCreedy, Kristin Salvatore, Mimi Sharpe (+18)

To learn more, contact Ty Hayes at thayes@lakemohawkgolfclub.com. To inquire about Lake Mohawk Golf Club membership and/or the LMGC Women’s Association, contact LMGC General Manager Tom Smith at 973-729-9200 or email tsmith@lakemohawkgolfclub.com.