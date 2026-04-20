Local garden club plans 2026 programs, spring events

Members of a local garden club recently met to discuss plans and initiatives for 2026, focusing on educational programs, community events and horticultural projects.

The meeting, led by Esther Kashkin, included input from club horticulturists Holly Gouger and Jill Cadorin, who presented ideas and recommendations for the coming year. Members reviewed a list of proposed projects and discussed implementation.

Among the planned activities is a spring field trip to Peony’s Envy, which received strong interest from attendees.

The club is also considering launching regular “garden walk” sessions or micro-classes, during which members could receive hands-on guidance, tips and advice from horticulture experts.

Gouger and Cadorin are also preparing for participation in the New Jersey State Fair, where the club has previously earned recognition for its entries.

In addition to educational programming, the club will continue its tradition of community involvement by creating floral arrangements for the Women’s Association Opening Day on May 17, as well as for homes featured on the organization’s annual house tour.