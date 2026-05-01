Maverick’s Legacy to host Spring Festival at Fairgrounds

Maverick’s Legacy will host its fourth annual Spring Festival on Saturday, May 9, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

The free event will feature more than 100 crafters and vendors, a tricky tray, live music, a car show, food trucks and a variety of family-friendly activities, including bounce houses, face painting, stilt walkers and photos with Ella the Fairy.

Maverick’s Legacy is a nonprofit organization founded in memory of Maverick Chambers. The group works to reduce preventable choking deaths by providing airway clearance devices, such as LifeVac, to schools and first responders.

As part of its mission, the festival will include demonstrations on the use of LifeVac, as well as CPR and first aid training. Organizers said two lives have already been saved through the organization’s efforts, and more than 800 devices have been distributed since September 2022.

Parking and admission are free. For more information, visit the organization’s website or email organizers directly.