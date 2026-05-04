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Mohawk House hosts Celebrate Life luncheon

Sparta. The Mohawk House hosted a Celebrate Life Luncheon on April 29. Over 110 tickets were sold.

Mohawk House /
| 04 May 2026 | 01:23
    Valerie Macchio, bottom left, president of the Sparta Food Pantry, received an award.
    Valerie Macchio, bottom left, president of the Sparta Food Pantry, received an award. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Sparta Councilwoman Marjory Murphy is shown iwth 102-year-old Sparta resident Carolyn Strombeck.
    Sparta Councilwoman Marjory Murphy is shown iwth 102-year-old Sparta resident Carolyn Strombeck. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Vic Pedalino, center, is shown with Marcello Pedalino and Dr. Jill.
    Vic Pedalino, center, is shown with Marcello Pedalino and Dr. Jill. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    Sophia DeRay won the Junior VIP Award. She is shown with Marcello Pedalino and Dr. Jill.
    Sophia DeRay won the Junior VIP Award. She is shown with Marcello Pedalino and Dr. Jill. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)