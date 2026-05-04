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Mohawk House hosts Celebrate Life luncheon
Sparta. The Mohawk House hosted a Celebrate Life Luncheon on April 29. Over 110 tickets were sold.
maria kovic
Mohawk House
/
| 04 May 2026 | 01:23
Valerie Macchio, bottom left, president of the Sparta Food Pantry, received an award.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Sparta Councilwoman Marjory Murphy is shown iwth 102-year-old Sparta resident Carolyn Strombeck.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Vic Pedalino, center, is shown with Marcello Pedalino and Dr. Jill.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Sophia DeRay won the Junior VIP Award. She is shown with Marcello Pedalino and Dr. Jill.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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