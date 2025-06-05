‘Music is for every kid’

For 34 years, Deborah Prudenti Gianuzzi has led with passion and purpose, shaping the music program and guiding generations of students.

For the past 30 years, she taught at Sparta High School.

Her influence has left a lasting impact both on and off the stage, touching the lives of students and community members alike.

She began playing the piano at age 7, introduced to music by her parents, who both had musical backgrounds, playing instruments and singing.

They enrolled her in both dance and piano lessons, fostering her early love of music.

In a recent interview, Gianuzzi said she once considered attending chiropractic school. However, as she became more involved in music, she felt increasingly drawn to it, particularly by the opportunity to influence and inspire large audiences.

After graduating from Trenton State, now known as the College of New Jersey, she began teaching music at South Brunswick, moving to Pompton Lakes before joining Sparta High School.

Besides working at the school, Gianuzzi is a music director at the First Presbyterian Church of Sparta and an adjunct professor at Centenary University and Sussex County Community College.

“I am very driven, very goal-oriented,” she said.

Inspired by teachers

She was inspired to be a teacher and band director by her college band director William Silvester and her piano professor John Ervin.

“I learned everything about band directing from Silvester, and Ervin did everything he could for me. They taught me what I needed to do; they taught me who I am.

“When I am asked, Why do you do what you do, I reply, Because someone did it for me.”

At her college, the winner of the piano concerto competition was permitted to choose a piano and perform with the orchestra. To compete, an accompanist was required and Ervin took on this role for Gianuzzi.

He not only helped her prepare for the competition, but after she won, he took her to a piano store where they tried every piano until she found the perfect one. Ervin even asked, “What would you like me to wear to the competition?” she recalled - a small gesture that remains one of her favorite memories.

When Gianuzzi started teaching music mid-year at Pompton Lakes, she realized how fortunate she was to have a close friend to help her navigate the challenges of being young in a male-dominated field.

That experience motivates her to lead conferences and sessions to help young music students who face similar challenges in the band world. She is dedicated to encouraging and supporting young women in the industry.

Advanced degrees

While teaching music, Gianuzzi earned a master’s degree in 1996, followed by a doctorate in 2014.

“I’m always going to go to school,” she said.

Asked about her most rewarding moment as a teacher and band director, she explained that there is not just one.

Among the meaningful moments were those when former students reached out to thank her or came back to attend or perform in concerts at Sparta High School.

Twenty to 30 former students attended a concert May 7 at the high school and some played with the band.

“You don’t know the scope of your influence but occasionally you will hear from someone who thanks you,” she said.

In addition to staying in touch, many of her former students have gone on to pursue careers in music. Some have played in military bands or performed professionally on cruise lines, in symphonies and in jazz bands. Others have become music teachers, pursued careers in music therapy, or work in music recording and technology.

“Music is for every kid and at every level. The smartest kids and kids with disabilities can be in the same group,” she said. “They have to work as a group, and I get to watch and see their joy and accomplishments.”

She hopes her students “love music like I do and tell their grandchildren.” “I want them to remember they were cared for while doing that.”

Premiere of ‘Sparta Shuffle’

On May 20, this writer attended the District Jazz Band Concert at Sparta High School Auditorium featuring performances by two middle school jazz bands and two high school jazz bands.

As the students played their instruments, joy radiated from the stage. Many of them tapped their foot, nodded their head or swayed gently to the rhythm.

The audience responded with enthusiasm, cheering during the performance and erupting in loud applause at the end.

In honor of Gianuzzi’s career in music education, Andrew Lopez, director of Sparta High School’s Symphonic Band, and the Sparta Music Boosters commissioned a piece titled “Sparta Shuffle.”

Its premiered at the May 20 concert and was dedicated to the advanced jazz band, Blues Inc!, and its longtime director, Gianuzzi.

The students delivered an outstanding performance, earning enthusiastic cheers from the audience.

At the conclusion of the piece, Gianuzzi called out from the sound booth, “Thank you, that was awesome!”

For the grand finale that night, the four student bands along with about 15 alumni, gathered on stage to perform the final piece conducted by Gianuzzi. The title was “Mercy, Mercy, Mercy” by Josef Zawinul, arranged by Paul Jennings.

As she conducted, Gianuzzi ‘s gestures were full of energy as she confidently guided the ensemble to the final note.

Her final day at Sparta High School will be graduation day, June 20.

Reflecting on her career, she hopes others will remember “that I love what I do, that I loved sharing it with them.” “I think education is a calling. I hope I served them well.”

She added, “I have the best colleagues at Sparta High School - they are my family. I’m going to miss them and the kids.”

Gianuzzi lives in Frankford with her husband, Gene. She has two daughters, Jenna, a junior at High Point Regional High School, and Stephanie, a freshman at the College of New Jersey.

About retirement, she said, “I really want to be able to control how busy I am, be able to attend college events, love extra time with my family, play the piano more often, take art classes and learn to play the guitar I own.”

She is grateful that her husband supports her continued education. “I want to get back to doing what I love to do.”