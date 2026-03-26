x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

NJEA honors educators

Lafayette. The New Jersey Education Association held its Woman of the Year event on March 24 at the Farmstead Golf Club in Lafayette.

Newton /
| 26 Mar 2026 | 03:04
    <b>Julie Clantson of Newton, Kory Loyola of High Point Regional High School and Jessica Musilli of the Sussex-Wantage Regional School District win awards.</b>
    Julie Clantson of Newton, Kory Loyola of High Point Regional High School and Jessica Musilli of the Sussex-Wantage Regional School District win awards. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Deborah Fagan and Ellen Kirchner, both of the Sussex-Wantage School District, pose for a photo.</b>
    Deborah Fagan and Ellen Kirchner, both of the Sussex-Wantage School District, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Sue Sisco and Jane Gamutan, both of the Sussex-Wantage Regional School District, pose for a photo.</b>
    Sue Sisco and Jane Gamutan, both of the Sussex-Wantage Regional School District, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Maureen Warden of the Sussex-Wantage School District, Stacy Yanko of the Hopatcong School District and Antoinette Blaustein of the NJEA pose for a photo.</b>
    Maureen Warden of the Sussex-Wantage School District, Stacy Yanko of the Hopatcong School District and Antoinette Blaustein of the NJEA pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)
    <b>Angela DeLucca, the Sussex County Association President and Getta Bakker, Executive Committee, pose for a photo.</b>
    Angela DeLucca, the Sussex County Association President and Getta Bakker, Executive Committee, pose for a photo. ( Photo: Maria Kovic)