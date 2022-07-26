Peter Miller to become next Alpine Elementary School principal

The Sparta Public School Board of Education on July 21 approved Peter Miller as the new principal of Alpine Elementary School, replacing Giuseppe Leone, who will become the new superintendent at the Roseland school district. Miller was previously the school’s assistant principal.

Miller’s appointment is effective Aug. 1 at a prorated annual salary of $152,299 with $2,000 longevity pay.

Superintendent Matthew Beck said Miller will work with Leone to smooth the transition before he is released to the Roseland school district.

The interview committee consisted of teachers, a parent from the Alpine school, along with central office and building administrators. Nine applicants were interviewed in the first round, with four finalists for the position.

“In the end, it was Mr. Miller’s experience at Alpine Elementary School, as well as his commitment to the district, and established rapport with staff in the school community that set him apart from other candidates.”

With Miller’s promotion, the vice principal position at the school is vacant and Katie Madsen, the district’s pre-K through fifth grade supervisor of math, was named principal on an interim basis at her current salary of $124,163.05, with $1,000 longevity pay.

“I felt it needed to be filled immediately with an individual familiar with the district to continue and ensure that we can open the school well and in a timely manner,” Beck said.

With Madsen stepping into the vice principal role, Laura Kasa, the district’s grade 6 through 12 supervisor of math, will also supervise pre-K through fifth grade on an interim basis. She will be paid her current salary of $118,246.50, plus a stipend of $30 per day for the additional duties.

“I’m highly confident in all these administrators and our entire administrative team as we continue to perform on a high level and continue to move our district forward,” Beck said.