Photographer Frank T. Smith to speak at Sparta Camera Club

Internationally recognized outdoor and architectural photographer Frank T. Smith will present a program on photography techniques on Feb. 25 from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Sparta Ambulance Squad Building, 14 Sparta Ave.

Smith, a self-taught photographer, is known for blending artistry, storytelling and education in his work. His career has taken him around the world, where he has photographed remote landscapes, diverse cultures and people in their environments.

During the presentation, Smith will discuss the challenges of achieving proper exposure, particularly in low or difficult lighting conditions. Topics will include effectively leveraging light through long exposures, the use of neutral density and graduated ND filters, and techniques for both handheld and tripod photography in a range of lighting situations.