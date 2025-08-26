Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Cornhole Tournament
maria kovic
Sparta
/
| 26 Aug 2025 | 02:23
A participant tosses a bag in the fifth annual Cornhole Tournament, benefiting the Sparta Education Foundation, on Sunday, Aug. 24. (Photosby Maria Kovic)
Participants toss bags in the fifth annual Cornhole Tournament at Station Park in Sparta.
The event raises money for the Sparta Education Foundation (SEF), which funds programs in the public schools. The SEF has awarded more than $1.5 million in grants.
CO6
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
Cornhole Tournament
2
maria kovic
3
Sparta
4
Sparta Education Foundation
5
station park
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED