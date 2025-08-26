x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Cornhole Tournament

Sparta /
| 26 Aug 2025 | 02:23
    A participant tosses a bag in the fifth annual Cornhole Tournament, benefiting the Sparta Education Foundation, on Sunday, Aug. 24. (Photosby Maria Kovic)
    A participant tosses a bag in the fifth annual Cornhole Tournament, benefiting the Sparta Education Foundation, on Sunday, Aug. 24. (Photosby Maria Kovic)
    Participants toss bags in the fifth annual Cornhole Tournament at Station Park in Sparta.
    Participants toss bags in the fifth annual Cornhole Tournament at Station Park in Sparta.
    The event raises money for the Sparta Education Foundation (SEF), which funds programs in the public schools. The SEF has awarded more than $1.5 million in grants.
    The event raises money for the Sparta Education Foundation (SEF), which funds programs in the public schools. The SEF has awarded more than $1.5 million in grants.
    Photos: Cornhole Tournament
    Photos: Cornhole Tournament
    CO6
    CO6
    Photos: Cornhole Tournament