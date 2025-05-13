x
Photos: Girls on the Run Spring 5K

Sparta /
| 13 May 2025 | 02:07
    More than 430 people take part in the Girls on the Run Spring 5K on Saturday, May 10 in Sparta. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Alexia Luberger, 14, of Wantage finishes first with a time of 23:30.27 in the Girls on the Run Spring 5K on Saturday, May 10 in Sparta.
    Caleb Albinsson of Sandyston cheers on the runners.
    Runners cross the finish line.
    Emery McDarby of Phillipsburg stretches out her leg after the race.
    Makhy McIntyre of Montague.
    Sadie McCrone of Ridgewood.
    Alina Rana of Wayne.
