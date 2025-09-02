x
Photos: Labor Day 5K in Sparta

Sparta /
| 02 Sep 2025 | 07:24
    More than 320 people register for the eighth annual Askin &amp; Hooker Labor Day run/walk Monday, Sept. 1 in Sparta. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Jack McGurrin, 17, of Sparta wins the Labor Day 5K with a time of 17:04.29.
    Mark Minervini, 32, of Stanhope places second in the race with a time of 17:25.07.
    The event raises funds for the Lake Mohawk Preservation Foundation and other Sussex County nonprofit organizations committed to conservation and sustainability.
    Since it began in 2016, the Labor Day 5K has raised more than $50,000.
    Photos: Labor Day 5K in Sparta
    Jack McGurrin, 17, of Sparta wins the Labor Day 5K with a time of 17:04.29.
