x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Lake Mohawk Dog Show and Parade

Sparta /
| 23 Sep 2025 | 04:07
    Blessing of the dogs at the annual Dog Show and Parade at Lake Mohawk Country Club on Sunday, Sept. 21 in Sparta. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Blessing of the dogs at the annual Dog Show and Parade at Lake Mohawk Country Club on Sunday, Sept. 21 in Sparta. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    James Minchew with Enzo, an Alaskan Malamute and winner of the Best in Show award. Enzo also won in the working dog category.
    James Minchew with Enzo, an Alaskan Malamute and winner of the Best in Show award. Enzo also won in the working dog category.
    Stacy Herldia with Gemma and Abel Rivas with Lexi.
    Stacy Herldia with Gemma and Abel Rivas with Lexi.
    Erica Waltner with Psyche. They are dressed as Little Red Riding Hood and the wolf.
    Erica Waltner with Psyche. They are dressed as Little Red Riding Hood and the wolf.
    The Graw family with Pancake, a lab mix and winner in the All American dog category.
    The Graw family with Pancake, a lab mix and winner in the All American dog category.
    Trish Kronman with Koda, a Cavapoo and winner in the designer dog category.
    Trish Kronman with Koda, a Cavapoo and winner in the designer dog category.
    Hannah Retty with Lola.
    Hannah Retty with Lola.
    Andy and Jill Davis with their Australian sheep dog.
    Andy and Jill Davis with their Australian sheep dog.
    Two dogs check each other out.
    Two dogs check each other out.
    Jeff Davis with Rosie, an English bulldog and winner in non-sporting dog category.
    Jeff Davis with Rosie, an English bulldog and winner in non-sporting dog category.
    Sue Russo with Leo, a Golden Retriever and winner in the sporting dog category.
    Sue Russo with Leo, a Golden Retriever and winner in the sporting dog category.
    Harwood Webster with Dexter, winner in the herding dog category.
    Harwood Webster with Dexter, winner in the herding dog category.
    From left are Debbie Mornheinway with Evander, Ed Wsozek with Ling and Christa Collis with Sage, all of Father John’s Animal House in Lafayette.
    From left are Debbie Mornheinway with Evander, Ed Wsozek with Ling and Christa Collis with Sage, all of Father John’s Animal House in Lafayette.
    John ‘Yosh’ Hadley, founder and organizer of the dog show.
    John ‘Yosh’ Hadley, founder and organizer of the dog show.
    Alissa McLaughlin with Panther the cat from Cold Nose Warm Heart Animal Rescue.
    Alissa McLaughlin with Panther the cat from Cold Nose Warm Heart Animal Rescue.
    Lucy Dunn holds a pup waiting for adoption with Jess Cind of One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR).
    Lucy Dunn holds a pup waiting for adoption with Jess Cind of One Step Closer Animal Rescue (OSCAR).
    Jess Berghoffer with Spencer, a Welsh terrier and winner in the terrier dog category.
    Jess Berghoffer with Spencer, a Welsh terrier and winner in the terrier dog category.
    Trisha Emond with Bruno.
    Trisha Emond with Bruno.
    Kerrie Marceau with Tina, a Plott Hound and winner in the hound dog category.
    Kerrie Marceau with Tina, a Plott Hound and winner in the hound dog category.
    Mark Scott and Marjy Murphy with Tootsie, a Maltese and winner in the toy dog category.
    Mark Scott and Marjy Murphy with Tootsie, a Maltese and winner in the toy dog category.
    Debbie Hadley with Rocky.
    Debbie Hadley with Rocky.
    Dean Reinauer with Findley.
    Dean Reinauer with Findley.
    Wren, winner in the working dog category.
    Wren, winner in the working dog category.
    Sue Russo with Leo and Badger.
    Sue Russo with Leo and Badger.
    Psyche dressed as Little Red Riding Hood.
    Psyche dressed as Little Red Riding Hood.
    Milo, a Shih Tzu.
    Milo, a Shih Tzu.
    Evander, who is available for adoption.
    Evander, who is available for adoption.
    Sage, who is available for adoption.
    Sage, who is available for adoption.
    Findley, a Corgi.
    Findley, a Corgi.
    Arya, a Labrador retriever.
    Arya, a Labrador retriever.
    Phoebe, a French bull dog.
    Phoebe, a French bull dog.
    Rosie, an English bull dog.
    Rosie, an English bull dog.