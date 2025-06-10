Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Law Enforcement Torch Run
maria kovic
Sparta
/
| 10 Jun 2025 | 04:04
Participants in the 2025 New Jersey Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run arrive in Sparta about 8:50 a.m. Friday, June 6. More than 3,000 officers, running in 26 separate legs, were expected to take part statewide. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Participants in the 42nd annual New Jersey Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run arrive in Sparta with a police escort.
Runners leave Sparta on the next leg of the run.
People applaud as the runners arrive in Sparta.
Runners pose after arriving in Sparta.
Officer Chris Favaro poses with special-needs children before he gave them a tour of the Sparta Police Department.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
law enforcement torch run
2
maria kovic
3
New Jersey Special Olympics
4
Sparta
5
Sparta Police Department
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED