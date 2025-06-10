x
Photos: Law Enforcement Torch Run

Sparta /
| 10 Jun 2025 | 04:04
    Participants in the 2025 New Jersey Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run arrive in Sparta about 8:50 a.m. Friday, June 6. More than 3,000 officers, running in 26 separate legs, were expected to take part statewide. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Participants in the 42nd annual New Jersey Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run arrive in Sparta with a police escort.
    Runners leave Sparta on the next leg of the run.
    People applaud as the runners arrive in Sparta.
    Runners pose after arriving in Sparta.
    Officer Chris Favaro poses with special-needs children before he gave them a tour of the Sparta Police Department.
    Photos: Law Enforcement Torch Run
