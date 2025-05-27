x
Photos: Memorial Day Parade

Sparta /
| 27 May 2025 | 04:44
    The Sparta High School marching band and color guard perform in the Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 26. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
    Gary Emmerich is grand marshal of the parade.
    Boy Scouts march in the parade.
    Girl Scout members march in the parade.
    Rowing Club members with one of their boats.
    Remington and Kellen Washer.
    Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7248 in Sparta march in the parade.
    Marissa Adams and her daughter Madelyn.
    The Sparta Historical Society’s Model T.
    A Sparta police officer places a wreath during the Memorial Day ceremony.
    Scouts salute at the Memorial Day ceremony.
    Peter Litchfield, commander of VFW Post #7248.
    Police and the Blue Knights lead the Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 26 in Sparta.
    The Sparta Police Department’s honor guard.
    Boy Scouts march in the parade.
    Fire Department officials.
    The Sparta Fire Department honor guard.
    Sparta firetrucks.
    Students at Perfect Pointe Performing Arts Studio in Sparta.
    Students at Perfect Pointe Performing Arts Studio in Sparta.
    Trustees of the Lake Mohawk Country Club ride in the parade.
    Trustees of the Lake Mohawk Country Club ride in the parade.
    Rowing Club members march in the parade.
    Members of the Lake Mohawk Ski Hawks.
    The Sparta Diamonds.
    Sparta softball players.
    The Sparta High School marching band.
    The Sparta High School marching band performs in the parade.
    Girl Scout members march in the parade.
    Members of the Elks.
    Sparta track and cross county athletes.
    Members of the Sparta Woman’s Club.
    Members of the Sparta Historical Society.
    Members of the Sparta Ambulance Squad.
    An old-fashioned ambulance.
    Boy Scouts march in the parade.
    Scouts march in the parade.
    Kate and Patrick McQuillan.
    Tanner Aspinall.
    JT Chestnet with Gucci.
    Janine Saba with Cooper and Oakley.
    Diane and David Smith.
    Sparta High School marching band members at the ceremony.
    Sparta High School marching band members at the ceremony.
    Todd Liebig, a retired Army colonel.
    Scouts at the Memorial Day ceremony.
    A wreath is placed during the ceremony.
    Mayor Neill Clark and Township Council members place a wreath.
    A member of the Blue Knights places a wreath.
    Members of the Sparta Woman’s Club place a wreath.
    Members of the Knight of Columbus place a wreath.
    Scouts place a wreath.
    The band plays during the ceremony.
    VFW members.
