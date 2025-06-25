x
Photos: Pope John XXIII Regional High School graduation

Sparta /
| 25 Jun 2025 | 08:01
    Members of the Pope John XXIII Regional High School Class of 2025 toss their caps in the air at the end of graduation June 6. (Photos by Austin Braun)
    At graduation, 152 seniors received their diplomas.
    Bishop Kevin Sweeney of the Diocese of Paterson hands out diplomas.
    Faculty applaud as the graduates enter the gym for the ceremony.
    Graduates walk through the school on their way to graduation.
