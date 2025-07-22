x
Photos: Sparta Food Truck & Music Fest

Sparta /
| 22 Jul 2025 | 04:13
    Layla Murphy of Sparta checks out the animals in the petting zoo during the Sparta Food Truck &amp; Music Fest on Saturday, July 19. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Lottie Galli of Sparta plays in a bounce house at the Sparta Food Truck &amp; Music Fest.
    The event at White Lake Park benefits the Sparta Benevolent Society.
    Three bands were scheduled to perform during the event.
    Maryjane Gangemi of Roxbury samples items from one of the 15 food trucks.
    Children’s activities include pony rides.
    Masielle and Maylin Carmona of Wharton.
    Oriana Feti of Jefferson and Rochelle Feti of Wharton.
