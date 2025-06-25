Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Sussex County Technical School graduation
Nancy Madacsi
Sparta
/
| 25 Jun 2025 | 08:02
Sussex County Technical School graduates toss their caps at the end of graduation Wednesday, June 18. (Photos by Nancy Madacsi)
Sussex Tech valedictorian Skylar Sandage speaks at graduation.
Graduates line up to receive their diplomas.
Members of the Sussex Tech Class of 2025 walk into the ceremony.
Graduates walk out after the ceremony.
Kalle Young sings the National Anthem.
Dylan Castelluccio leads the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Caps and confetti fly through the air at the end of graduation.
Members of the Sussex Tech Class of 2025 walk into the graduation ceremony Wednesday, June 18.
Members of the Sussex Tech Class of 2025 walk into the ceremony.
Members of the Sussex Tech Class of 2025 walk into the ceremony.
Graduates walk out after the ceremony.
Graduates walk out after the ceremony.
Glen Foil, a member of the Sussex Tech Class of 1993, is the keynote speaker.
Robert Heiden, president of the Board of Education, speaks at graduation.
Sussex Tech Superintendent Gus Modla.
Faculty members walk into the ceremony.
Faculty members recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
Sussex Tech school board members, from left, are Jennifer Buckalew, Robert Heiden and Christopher Cameron with Sussex County Commissioner Alan Henderson, second from right.
Sussex Tech Superintendent Gus Modla.
Sussex Tech faculty members, from left, are Casey Oldfield, Matt Pollard, Gillian Hatus and Suzanne Samer.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
class of 2025
2
graduation
3
Nancy Madacsi
4
Sparta
5
sussex technical high school
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED