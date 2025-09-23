x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: VFW clambake in Sparta

| 23 Sep 2025 | 06:53
    Residents at the ninth annual clambake hosted by Sparta Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7248 on Saturday, Sept. 13. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Residents at the ninth annual clambake hosted by Sparta Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7248 on Saturday, Sept. 13. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Proceeds from the clambake benefit the VFW National Home for Children and the Sparta VFW Ralph Rojas Scholarship Fund.
    Proceeds from the clambake benefit the VFW National Home for Children and the Sparta VFW Ralph Rojas Scholarship Fund.
    Photos: VFW clambake in Sparta
    Carol Stickney of Sparta.
    Carol Stickney of Sparta.
    Catherine Banuls, Tara Stevens and Kelly Parlapiano, all of Sparta.
    Catherine Banuls, Tara Stevens and Kelly Parlapiano, all of Sparta.
    Photos: VFW clambake in Sparta
    The Treblemakers entertain.
    The Treblemakers entertain.
    Photos: VFW clambake in Sparta
    Photos: VFW clambake in Sparta
    Photos: VFW clambake in Sparta
    Photos: VFW clambake in Sparta
    Photos: VFW clambake in Sparta
    Photos: VFW clambake in Sparta