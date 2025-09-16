x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: Vigil for Charlie Kirk

Sparta /
| 16 Sep 2025 | 07:13
    Residents bow their heads during a vigil Sunday, Sept. 14 in Sparta for Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed Wednesday, Sept. 10 while speaking on a college campus in Utah. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Residents bow their heads during a vigil Sunday, Sept. 14 in Sparta for Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed Wednesday, Sept. 10 while speaking on a college campus in Utah. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    People attend a vigil Sunday, Sept. 14 in Sparta for Charlie Kirk, a political activist who was shot and killed Wednesday, Sept. 10 while speaking on a college campus in Utah. He was 31.
    People attend a vigil Sunday, Sept. 14 in Sparta for Charlie Kirk, a political activist who was shot and killed Wednesday, Sept. 10 while speaking on a college campus in Utah. He was 31.
    Peter Litchfield, commander of Sparta Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7248, speaks at the vigil.
    Peter Litchfield, commander of Sparta Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7248, speaks at the vigil.
    April Matera-Patiro of Rockaway holds a sign at the vigil.
    April Matera-Patiro of Rockaway holds a sign at the vigil.
    Bill Dianella of Sparta speaks at the vigil.
    Bill Dianella of Sparta speaks at the vigil.
    Photos: Vigil for Charlie Kirk
    Photos: Vigil for Charlie Kirk
    Photos: Vigil for Charlie Kirk
    Photos: Vigil for Charlie Kirk
    Photos: Vigil for Charlie Kirk
    Photos: Vigil for Charlie Kirk
    Corey and Marko Stankovic of Sparta hold an American flag.
    Corey and Marko Stankovic of Sparta hold an American flag.
    Photos: Vigil for Charlie Kirk