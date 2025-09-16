Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Calendar
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Vigil for Charlie Kirk
maria kovic
Sparta
/
| 16 Sep 2025 | 07:13
Residents bow their heads during a vigil Sunday, Sept. 14 in Sparta for Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed Wednesday, Sept. 10 while speaking on a college campus in Utah. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
People attend a vigil Sunday, Sept. 14 in Sparta for Charlie Kirk, a political activist who was shot and killed Wednesday, Sept. 10 while speaking on a college campus in Utah. He was 31.
Peter Litchfield, commander of Sparta Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7248, speaks at the vigil.
April Matera-Patiro of Rockaway holds a sign at the vigil.
Bill Dianella of Sparta speaks at the vigil.
Corey and Marko Stankovic of Sparta hold an American flag.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Tags
1
bill dianella
2
charlie kirk
3
maria kovic
4
Peter Litchfield
5
Sparta
6
vigil
RELATED NEWS
Mayor Neill Clark
Flags not lowered after assassination
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED